Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D4F1 | ISIN: CA83085J3001 | Ticker-Symbol: QSG
Frankfurt
13.04.23
08:03 Uhr
0,055 Euro
-0,007
-11,38 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SKY GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKY GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0580,08213.04.
ACCESSWIRE
14.04.2023 | 06:02
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sky Gold Corp. Option Set

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) announces it has set 700,000 options at an exercise price of $0.11 good for 3 years to directors and officers of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA for the benefit of its shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749222/Sky-Gold-Corp-Option-Set

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.