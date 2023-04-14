

Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC

HONG KONG, Apr 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government announced today that Dr Peter K N Lam has been reappointed as Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) for two years with effect from 1 June 2023.Dr Lam said: "I am honoured to be reappointed as Chairman of the HKTDC. In the past four years, the global economy has faced unprecedented challenges. While preparing for the resumption of business in Hong Kong, the HKTDC has also been working hard to help companies, especially SMEs, continue connecting with partners around the world through our online-offline hybrid platforms. With the recent re-opening of Hong Kong, we immediately rolled out several major international conferences and exhibitions and outreach activities, including a delegation to the Middle East led by HKSAR Chief Executive Mr John Lee in February this year. We are pleased to see from the international business community not only their continued enthusiasm for Hong Kong, but also their interest in opportunities such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Asia in general."Dr Lam further added, "The HKTDC team and I will continue to leverage Hong Kong's position as the international gateway of Mainland China to support national policies such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Greater Bay Area. Through our 50 offices around the world, we will strengthen our overseas promotion activities to promote the Hong Kong city brand, and we will also continue to attract businesses and talent to Hong Kong through our anchor fairs and conferences and digital information platforms. I am optimistic about the future, and will lead the HKTDC team to continue creating opportunities for the business community in Hong Kong and around the world."The HKTDC's Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enPhoto download: https://bit.ly/3zURmdwAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Media enquiriesHKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:Sunny Ng, Tel: +852 2584 4357, Email: sunny.sl.ng@hktdc.orgSam Ho, Tel: +852 2584 4569, Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgSource: HKTDCCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.