

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar touched 1.1075 against the euro, its lowest level since April 2022. The pair was valued at 1.1046 at Thursday's close.



The greenback touched 1.2546 against the pound, it lowest level since June 2022. At yesterday's close, the greenback was trading at 1.2522 against the pound.



Against the Canadian and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback dropped to a 2-month low of 1.3317 and an 8-day low of 0.6315 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3336 and 0.6295, respectively.



Against the yen, the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar, the greenback edged down to 132.26, 0.8874 and 0.6794 from yesterday's closing quotes of 132.56, 0.8891 and 0.6781, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.12 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound, 1.32 against the loonie, 0.65 against the kiwi, 128.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the franc and 0.70 against the aussie.



