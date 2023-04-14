Author Sonia Domarasky Releases New Book 'My Traumatic Survival - I Am Okay!'

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Author Sonia Domarasky has announced the release of her book, My Traumatic Survival-I Am Okay!, for readers today.

'My Traumatic Survival-I Am Okay!' explores the author's experiences and insights, revealing how one can find hope and purpose in life even after experiencing unimaginable trauma.

Sonia Domarasky, a survivor of sexual abuse and trauma, shares her journey of survival and resilience in the face of adversity. Sonia's story is one of hope, courage, and determination. Born in a third-world country, she faced abandonment and abuse from an early age. However, through it all, her mother gave her the best life she could have imagined, loved her, and protected her as much as she could.

The book recounts Sonia's personal experiences of abuse, hardships, and struggles that she faced in her life. Through her struggles, she found a guardian angel who loved and selflessly supported her, which ultimately enabled her to become a better protector for her children. Sonia's story is a powerful and inspiring read for anyone who has gone through similar experiences of trauma and struggles in their lives. Weaving through the author's personal experiences, the piece of writing demonstrates the strength of human resilience as well as the power of determination to overcome adversity. Her story is proof of the fact that, even in the most challenging circumstances, it is possible to overcome obstacles and emerge stronger, showcasing the ability of human beings to not only endure but also thrive in difficult times.

Sonia's book is an inspiring and empowering read for anyone seeking to find strength and resilience in the face of hardship. It is a reminder that even in the most trying times, there is always a glimmer of hope, and that the human spirit is capable of remarkable things.

The book serves as an inspiring flame for those who have struggled through harrowing ordeals and are searching for a way to heal and find a path forward. The readers are taken on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, from the depths of despair to the heights of resilience and strength. The author shares her own journey of healing and growth, providing a powerful message of fortitude and encouragement to others who are facing similar challenges.

My Traumatic Survival-I Am Okay! is not just a memoir but the author's message for those who seek to find their way through the darkness of trauma. It is the author's attempt to help individuals seek the light they long quested for and hopes that readers will find solace and inspiration within the pages of her book and that they will emerge more potent, more resilient, and more sturdier than ever before.

"My Traumatic Survival - I am Okay!" is now available for purchase on Amazon, Kobo, Scribd, and Barnes & Noble.

For more information, please visit the author's website at soniadomarasky.

Contact Information

Sonia Domarasky

Author

branding@soniadomarasky.com

(301) 471-2149

SOURCE: Sonia Domarasky

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749074/Author-Sonia-Domarasky-Releases-New-Book-My-Traumatic-Survival--I-Am-Okay