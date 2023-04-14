InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Apr 14

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / The Company announces that on 13 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 13 April 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 224,921 Lowest price paid per share: £ 53.8800 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.5800 Average price paid per share: £ 54.3366

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 173,613,080 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 224,921 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 13 April 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:



London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 126,737 49,679 34,721 13,784 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.5800 £ 54.5800 £ 54.5800 £ 54.5800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.8800 £ 53.8800 £ 53.8800 £ 53.8800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 54.3357 £ 54.3316 £ 54.3445 £ 54.3420

