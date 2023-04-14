Anzeige
Freitag, 14.04.2023
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2023 | 08:10
On SIA Banga Ltd bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on April 13, 2023 decided to admit to trading SIA Banga Ltd bonds
on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of April 18, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       SIA Banga Ltd               
Issuer's short name      BANGA                   
Securities ISIN code      LV0000860088                
Securities maturity date    09.05.2025                 
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000                 
Number of listed securities  2 500                   
Issue size           EUR 2 500 000               
Floating annual coupon rate  6.00%                   
Coupon payments        Four times per year:            
Orderbook short name      February 11, May 11, August 11, November 11



SIA Banga Ltd Company Description and Terms of the Issue are available here.

The Certified Adviser of SIA Banga Ltd is Signet Bank AS until first trading
day. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
