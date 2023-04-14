On SIA Banga Ltd bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on April 13, 2023 decided to admit to trading SIA Banga Ltd bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of April 18, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name SIA Banga Ltd Issuer's short name BANGA Securities ISIN code LV0000860088 Securities maturity date 09.05.2025 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 2 500 Issue size EUR 2 500 000 Floating annual coupon rate 6.00% Coupon payments Four times per year: Orderbook short name February 11, May 11, August 11, November 11 SIA Banga Ltd Company Description and Terms of the Issue are available here. The Certified Adviser of SIA Banga Ltd is Signet Bank AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.