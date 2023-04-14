Anzeige
Freitag, 14.04.2023
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Frankfurt
14.04.23
08:04 Uhr
8,490 Euro
+0,010
+0,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4808,61008:42
PR Newswire
14.04.2023 | 08:18
96 Leser
Caverion Corporation will redeem its outstanding hybrid notes

HELSINKI, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation ("Caverion" or the "Company") announces that it will exercise its right to redeem its remaining EUR 35 million hybrid bond (the "Capital Securities") issued on 7 May 2020 (ISIN: FI4000415617).

The outstanding EUR 35 million Capital Securities will be redeemed in full on 15 May 2023 (the "Redemption Date") in accordance with its terms and conditions. On the Redemption Date, Caverion will pay the holders of the outstanding Capital Securities a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the note together with any accrued interest to, but excluding the Redemption Date.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable and is given to the calculation agent and holders of the Capital Securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Capital Securities.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For further information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, Caverion, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3750283/1982175.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-corporation-will-redeem-its-outstanding-hybrid-notes-301797444.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
