Das Instrument IHCB NL0000360618 SBM OFFSHORE N.V. EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2023The instrument IHCB NL0000360618 SBM OFFSHORE N.V. EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2023Das Instrument BGPA NL0000337319 KONINK.BAM GP TOON.EO-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.04.2023The instrument BGPA NL0000337319 KONINK.BAM GP TOON.EO-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.04.2023Das Instrument EV1A US16891Y1038 CHINA EVERGRD.UNSP.ADR/25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2023The instrument EV1A US16891Y1038 CHINA EVERGRD.UNSP.ADR/25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2023Das Instrument VLON CH0002088976 VALORA HLDG NA SF 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2023The instrument VLON CH0002088976 VALORA HLDG NA SF 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2023Das Instrument TAC NL0000345577 CTAC N.V. EO-,24 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2023The instrument TAC NL0000345577 CTAC N.V. EO-,24 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2023Das Instrument 82K SE0014428835 VNV GLOBAL AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2023The instrument 82K SE0014428835 VNV GLOBAL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2023