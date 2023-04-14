DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

14 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 April 2023 it purchased a total of 71,535 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 41,535 30,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0080 GBP0.8890 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9990 GBP0.8800 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0026 GBP0.8856

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,143,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,420 1.0080 XDUB 08:46:24 00027602203TRDU1 1,151 1.0060 XDUB 08:58:37 00027602245TRDU1 3,642 1.0060 XDUB 09:12:53 00027602350TRDU1 2,293 1.0060 XDUB 09:12:53 00027602349TRDU1 2,477 1.0040 XDUB 10:03:35 00027602479TRDU1 2,272 1.0040 XDUB 10:03:35 00027602478TRDU1 1,913 1.0000 XDUB 10:34:52 00027602594TRDU1 503 1.0000 XDUB 10:34:52 00027602593TRDU1 2,305 1.0000 XDUB 11:25:10 00027602894TRDU1 2,301 1.0000 XDUB 11:25:10 00027602893TRDU1 2,440 0.9990 XDUB 11:44:29 00027603059TRDU1 72 1.0020 XDUB 13:10:39 00027603320TRDU1 683 1.0020 XDUB 13:10:39 00027603319TRDU1 2,367 1.0020 XDUB 13:19:00 00027603335TRDU1 1,893 1.0020 XDUB 13:21:59 00027603337TRDU1 3,109 1.0020 XDUB 13:21:59 00027603336TRDU1 2,328 1.0000 XDUB 13:43:53 00027603441TRDU1 2,407 1.0020 XDUB 14:37:43 00027603649TRDU1 2,288 1.0020 XDUB 14:48:32 00027603683TRDU1 2,671 1.0020 XDUB 14:59:34 00027603743TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,370 0.8860 XLON 09:13:07 00027602352TRDU1 1,925 0.8830 XLON 10:21:54 00027602523TRDU1 282 0.8830 XLON 11:02:05 00027602798TRDU1 1,513 0.8830 XLON 11:02:05 00027602797TRDU1 1,798 0.8830 XLON 11:42:57 00027603056TRDU1 29 0.8830 XLON 12:26:58 00027603169TRDU1 1,850 0.8830 XLON 12:26:58 00027603170TRDU1 893 0.8840 XLON 13:11:17 00027603326TRDU1 903 0.8840 XLON 13:11:17 00027603325TRDU1 4,391 0.8800 XLON 13:43:53 00027603434TRDU1 92 0.8850 XLON 14:44:43 00027603665TRDU1 35 0.8880 XLON 14:47:57 00027603681TRDU1 100 0.8880 XLON 14:47:57 00027603680TRDU1 1,953 0.8880 XLON 14:47:57 00027603679TRDU1 938 0.8880 XLON 15:05:44 00027603806TRDU1 92 0.8880 XLON 15:05:45 00027603807TRDU1 392 0.8880 XLON 15:15:40 00027603855TRDU1 1,943 0.8890 XLON 15:19:50 00027603911TRDU1 1,803 0.8890 XLON 15:38:28 00027604124TRDU1 70 0.8880 XLON 15:38:35 00027604127TRDU1 12 0.8880 XLON 15:38:35 00027604128TRDU1 1,784 0.8890 XLON 15:56:46 00027604300TRDU1 1,934 0.8890 XLON 16:12:18 00027604351TRDU1 1,737 0.8890 XLON 16:21:43 00027604397TRDU1 2,161 0.8890 XLON 16:26:38 00027604423TRDU1

