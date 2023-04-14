Anzeige
Freitag, 14.04.2023
Von 3,33 € zurück zum Peak von über 13,00 €?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
14.04.23
08:01 Uhr
0,997 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
14.04.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 14-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 April 2023 it purchased a total of 71,535 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            41,535     30,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0080     GBP0.8890 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9990     GBP0.8800 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0026     GBP0.8856

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,143,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,420      1.0080        XDUB     08:46:24      00027602203TRDU1 
1,151      1.0060        XDUB     08:58:37      00027602245TRDU1 
3,642      1.0060        XDUB     09:12:53      00027602350TRDU1 
2,293      1.0060        XDUB     09:12:53      00027602349TRDU1 
2,477      1.0040        XDUB     10:03:35      00027602479TRDU1 
2,272      1.0040        XDUB     10:03:35      00027602478TRDU1 
1,913      1.0000        XDUB     10:34:52      00027602594TRDU1 
503       1.0000        XDUB     10:34:52      00027602593TRDU1 
2,305      1.0000        XDUB     11:25:10      00027602894TRDU1 
2,301      1.0000        XDUB     11:25:10      00027602893TRDU1 
2,440      0.9990        XDUB     11:44:29      00027603059TRDU1 
72        1.0020        XDUB     13:10:39      00027603320TRDU1 
683       1.0020        XDUB     13:10:39      00027603319TRDU1 
2,367      1.0020        XDUB     13:19:00      00027603335TRDU1 
1,893      1.0020        XDUB     13:21:59      00027603337TRDU1 
3,109      1.0020        XDUB     13:21:59      00027603336TRDU1 
2,328      1.0000        XDUB     13:43:53      00027603441TRDU1 
2,407      1.0020        XDUB     14:37:43      00027603649TRDU1 
2,288      1.0020        XDUB     14:48:32      00027603683TRDU1 
2,671      1.0020        XDUB     14:59:34      00027603743TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,370      0.8860        XLON     09:13:07      00027602352TRDU1 
1,925      0.8830        XLON     10:21:54      00027602523TRDU1 
282       0.8830        XLON     11:02:05      00027602798TRDU1 
1,513      0.8830        XLON     11:02:05      00027602797TRDU1 
1,798      0.8830        XLON     11:42:57      00027603056TRDU1 
29        0.8830        XLON     12:26:58      00027603169TRDU1 
1,850      0.8830        XLON     12:26:58      00027603170TRDU1 
893       0.8840        XLON     13:11:17      00027603326TRDU1 
903       0.8840        XLON     13:11:17      00027603325TRDU1 
4,391      0.8800        XLON     13:43:53      00027603434TRDU1 
92        0.8850        XLON     14:44:43      00027603665TRDU1 
35        0.8880        XLON     14:47:57      00027603681TRDU1 
100       0.8880        XLON     14:47:57      00027603680TRDU1 
1,953      0.8880        XLON     14:47:57      00027603679TRDU1 
938       0.8880        XLON     15:05:44      00027603806TRDU1 
92        0.8880        XLON     15:05:45      00027603807TRDU1 
392       0.8880        XLON     15:15:40      00027603855TRDU1 
1,943      0.8890        XLON     15:19:50      00027603911TRDU1 
1,803      0.8890        XLON     15:38:28      00027604124TRDU1 
70        0.8880        XLON     15:38:35      00027604127TRDU1 
12        0.8880        XLON     15:38:35      00027604128TRDU1 
1,784      0.8890        XLON     15:56:46      00027604300TRDU1 
1,934      0.8890        XLON     16:12:18      00027604351TRDU1 
1,737      0.8890        XLON     16:21:43      00027604397TRDU1 
2,161      0.8890        XLON     16:26:38      00027604423TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  236766 
EQS News ID:  1607315 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1607315&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
