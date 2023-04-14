First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - increase

New shares in DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 17 April 2023. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue. Name: DecideAct -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061414471 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACT -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 11,065,946 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 962,440 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 12,028,386 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 4.26 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 209623 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG