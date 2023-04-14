Anzeige
Freitag, 14.04.2023
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
WKN: A2QLEE | ISIN: DK0061414471 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
16.05.22
09:16 Uhr
0,798 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
14.04.2023 | 08:46
First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - increase

New shares in DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 17 April 2023. The new shares are issued due to a
directed issue. 





Name:              DecideAct    
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061414471   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ACT       
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 11,065,946 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             962,440 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  12,028,386 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 4.26     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          209623      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
