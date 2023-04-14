

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid Plc (NG.L, NGG), a British electricity and gas utility firm, said its fiscal 2022-23 overall performance was in line with its expectations.



For the 12-month period to March 31, the company still expects to post underlying income per share growth in the middle of its 6 percent -8 percent CAGR growth range.



National Grid also noted that the UK Government's introduction of 'full expensing' tax relief for capital expenditure from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2026, whilst economically neutral to National Grid, is projected to impact its underlying earnings from the fiscal 2024 to 26.



Anticipated lower cash tax payable will result in reduced revenues in UK Electricity Transmission and UK Electricity Distribution, resulting in a broadly neutral cash position.



However, the Group still expects to register underlying income per share growth of 6 percent -8 percent CAGR across the five-year period from fiscal 2022 to 26, but this is now expected to be towards the lower end of this range.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX