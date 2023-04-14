Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Von 3,33 € zurück zum Peak von über 13,00 €?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRAH | ISIN: SE0015988019 | Ticker-Symbol: NJB
Tradegate
14.04.23
10:12 Uhr
10,805 Euro
+0,255
+2,42 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,76510,80510:17
10,78010,80010:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2023 | 08:06
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIBE Industrier AB: Publication of NIBE Industrier's Annual Report for 2022

The Annual Report for NIBE Industrier for 2022 is now available on the website, www.nibe.com.

The complete annual report is sent to all shareholders who have informed the company that they wish to receive written information.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO and Hans Backman, CFO; +46 (0) 433-27 30 00

This press release contains information that NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on14 April 2023 at 08.00 CET.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.