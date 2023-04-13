Anzeige
Freitag, 14.04.2023
Von 3,33 € zurück zum Peak von über 13,00 €?
WKN: A1CVWJ | ISIN: CA38216R1001 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2023

DELSON, Quebec, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2023.

The Company reported a net loss of $211 thousand or $0.02 per share compared to net earnings of $5.1 million or $0.60 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 28, 2023 were $105.9 million compared to $129.4 million last year.

Consumer demand in the first quarter of 2023 was significantly lower as compared to uncharacteristically high levels seen in the same period last year. This slowdown is attributed to supply finally outpacing demand, as well as growing unease around rising inflation and interest rates. Results remain comparable to pre-pandemic levels for the same period, which has been historically difficult.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
February 28
2023
 February 28
2022
$
 $
Sales 105,925 129,365
Expenses
Cost of goods sold84,260 101,256
Selling, administrative and general expenses21,684 20,438
Net financial costs274 564
106,218 122,258
(Loss) earnings before income taxes(293)7,107
Income taxes(82)1,990
Total comprehensive (loss) income(211)5,117
Net (loss) earnings per share - Basic and Diluted(0.02)0.60


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As atAs atAs at
February 28 2023November 30
2022		February 28 2022
$$$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash1,958 3,4203,038
Trade and other receivables64,295 64,42371,104
Income taxes receivable5,539 2,4392,679
Inventories130,416 112,294129,308
Prepaid expenses3,663 2,55512,482
Total Current Assets205,871 185,131218,611
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment32,368 32,26929,891
Intangible assets1,945 2,0962,500
Right-of-use assets13,905 14,99913,370
Defined benefit plan asset11,690 11,62010,411
Other assets802802785
Total Non-Current Assets60,710 61,78656,957
Total Assets266,581 246,917275,568
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Bank indebtedness18,636 -50,440
Trade and other payables39,070 36,28637,590
Provision2,259 2,2812,172
Dividends payable4,274 -3,425
Current portion of lease liabilities4,763 4,9694,395
Total Current Liabilities69,00243,53698,022
Non-Current Liabilities
Provision702 634-
Lease liabilities11,272 12,53711,755
Deferred income taxes3,4313,4313,151
Total Non-Current Liabilities15,405 16,60214,906
Total Liabilities84,407 60,138112,928
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital9,408 9,4199,424
Retained earnings172,766 177,360153,216
182,174 186,779162,640
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity266,581 246,917275,568




GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
February 28
2023		 February 28
2022
$ $
Operating Activities
Net (loss) earnings(211)5,117
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment745 575
Intangible assets151 150
Right-of-use assets1,257 1,050
Accretion expense on provision68 25
Provision(22 )-
Income taxes(82 )1,990
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(10)(25)
Interest expense88 114
Interest on lease liabilities(18 )131
Funding in excess of pension plan expense(70 )(14)
Other(129 )(1)
1,767 9,112
Changes in non-cash working capital items(16,280)(35,954)
Interest paid(108)(270)
Income taxes paid(3,018)(13,691)
(19,406)(49,915)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (17,639)(40,803)
Financing Activities
Net increase in bank loans2,000 11,000
Net increase in banker's acceptances5,000 21,000
Payment of lease liabilities(1,505)(1,187)
Redemption of shares(120)-
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 5,375 30,813
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(844)(444)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment10 25
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (834)(419)
Net cash outflow(13,098)(10,409)
Cash position, beginning of period3,420 (2,993)
Cash position, end of period(9,678)(13,402)
Cash position is comprised of:
Cash1,958 3,038
Bank overdraft(11,636)(16,440)
(9,678)(13,402)




GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the three months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
$$$
Balance as at November 30, 20219,424151,524160,948
Net earnings-5,1175,117
Total comprehensive income-5,1175,117
Dividend-(3,425)(3,425)
Balance as at February 28, 20229,424153,216162,640
Balance as at November 30, 20229,419177,360186,779
Net loss-(211)(211)
Total comprehensive loss-(211)(211)
Dividend -(4,274)(4,274)
Redemption of Shares (11)(109)(120)
Balance as at February 28, 20239,408 172,766 182,174


From:Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
