Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.6038
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 161607
CODE: PAXG LN
ISIN: LU1220245556
