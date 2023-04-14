DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (AEXK LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 39.8414
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 154101
CODE: AEXK LN
ISIN: LU1681043326
