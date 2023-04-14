DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 88.5448

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1024604

CODE: USHY LN

ISIN: LU1435356149

