DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.9139

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10399324

CODE: LEML LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

