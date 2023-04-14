DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

14-Apr-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.8627

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19804273

CODE: LESW LN

ISIN: LU1792117779

