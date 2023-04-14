DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.3667
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16284562
CODE: PRIW LN
ISIN: LU1931974692
