Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.7548
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3038744
CODE: GIST LN
ISIN: LU1910939849
