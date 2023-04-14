DJ Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 54.5901
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7091740
CODE: UCRP LN
ISIN: LU1806495575
