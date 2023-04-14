DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (JPX4 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6233.3309

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15303261

CODE: JPX4 LN

ISIN: LU2233156749



ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN

