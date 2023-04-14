DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (JARG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 50.2928

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1

CODE: JARG LN

ISIN: LU2469335025

