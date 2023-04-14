

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's gross domestic product continued to expand in February, though at a slower pace amid a contraction in the secondary sector, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the downwardly revised 1.2 percent rise in January.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output fell 0.7 percent in February, reversing a 0.7 percent gain a month ago.



Among sectors, primary sector production grew by about 2 percent. The output produced in the tertiary sector grew by roughly the same 2.0 percent, while secondary activity declined notably by 3.6 percent.



