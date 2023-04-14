Tuberculosis Treatment Drugs Market to Reach $3.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rising investments in R&D and clinical trials to develop new drugs & treatments for treating tuberculosis and rise in adoption of combinational therapy drive the growth of the global tuberculosis treatment drugs market

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Tuberculosis Treatment Drugs Market by Disease Type (Active TB, Latent TB), by Therapy (First-Line Therapy, Second-Line Therapy), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global tuberculosis treatment drugs industry generated $1.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $3.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.





Prime determinants of growth

Rising investments in R&D and clinical trials to develop new drugs & treatments for treating tuberculosis and rise in adoption of combinational therapy drive the growth of the global tuberculosis treatment drugs market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for product approval and side effects associated with anti-TB drugs restrict the tuberculosis treatment drugs market growth. On the contrary, the growing initiatives from government organizations for tuberculosis awareness are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the tuberculosis treatment drugs market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global POU water purifier market, owing to the rise in number of patients suffering from TB and COVID-19 infection.

In addition, rise in number of patients affected by drug-resistant tuberculosis and increase in diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The active tuberculosis segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on disease type, the active tuberculosis segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global tuberculosis treatment drugs market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to higher prevalence of tuberculosis cases across the globe and rise in number of key players offering novel medications. However, the latent tuberculosis segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in prevalence of drug- resistant tuberculosis cases.

The first line therapy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on therapy type, the first line therapy segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global tuberculosis treatment drugs market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in use of these drugs for treating tuberculosis as these drugs are highly effective and used in combination with other antibiotics for treating types of tuberculosis. However, the second line therapy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in prevalence of drug resistance TB in patients.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global tuberculosis treatment drugs market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in preference of the people toward retail pharmacies, as retail pharmacies guide regarding medications and usage during treatment period. However, the online providers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in popularity of online pharmacy and number of users preferring online providers.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global tuberculosis treatment drugs market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high healthcare awareness along with presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, rise in prevalence of tuberculosis infected cases, and ease of drug availability with large number of trained medical professionals. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to higher prevalence of tuberculosis drug treatment agents, increase in drug resistant TB cases and number of pipeline medications for treating active and latent tuberculosis conditions.

Leading Market Players: -

Lupin

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sanofi

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Fresenius Se & Co. KAGA (Fresenius Kabi)

Johnson & Johnson

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Ani Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global tuberculosis treatment drugs market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, innovation, joint venture, product launch, agreement, and product approval, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

