Norcros's FY23 trading update highlighted a solid performance, particularly in the UK in H2, as well as the closure of the loss-making Norcros Adhesives division. We believe that Norcros's proven strategy remains on track, which should allow it to unlock significant market share gain and M&A opportunities given its robust balance sheet. We also believe that its key strengths are undervalued and that most, if not all, of the legacy issues, particularly relating to the pension, have been resolved. We maintain our estimates and our 252p/share valuation implying c 40% upside.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...