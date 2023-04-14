EML Payments' H123 results reflected the changing mix of revenue (lower establishment fees and breakage, higher interest income), the effect of the ongoing remediation of regulatory issues in the European and UK PFS businesses and the restructuring of the group. With the Irish regulator raising additional concerns post results and applying a more stringent growth cap to EML's Irish subsidiary, PFS Card Services Ireland Limited (PCSIL), the board has initiated a strategic review of the business.

