intoPIX and Imagine Communications unveil the latest release of Imagine's Selenio Network Processor (SNP) with support for TicoXS FPGA IP-cores at NAB2023. This unique integration simplifies superior-quality, high-speed connectivity for remote production workflows and ground-to-cloud links with minimal latency.

Imagine Communications is a major contributor in the creation of the VSF TR-07&TR-08 recommendations to support the JPEG XS use in SMPTE ST2110 workflows, as well as in the creation of the SMPTE 2110 standard itself.

NAB attendees looking for a modern, integrated, and versatile network solution combining both traditional and cloud-based workflows with high-quality, zero-latency JPEG XS support should head to the Imagine booth for a hands-on demonstration of the award-winning SNP.

intoPIX's innovative video compression solutions create bandwidth efficiency straight from the cameras throughout your entire workflow via IP networks. "Imagine's SNP enhanced with TicoXS is a prime example of the versatility of the technology, ensuring IP-to-IP, SDI-to-IP, ground-to-cloud and multiviewer capability all within the same eco-system: simultaneously and with zero-latency", mentioned Katty Van Mele, Director of Business Development at intoPIX.

Imagine's comprehensive, field-proven SNP platform enables customers to process, convert, manage, and encode/decode content whether in SDI or ST2110, or mixed infrastructures. With the addition of JPEG XS technology, SNP enables customers to build ultra-low-latency, production-quality connections between sites, or between ground and cloud-based resources. Customers can leverage the flexible SNP platform to add JPEG XS capability into existing systems and personalize the path and pace of their migration to the cloud.

"The SNP Platform is all about flexibility enabling customers to change how they use the systems over time as their workflows evolve from SDI to on-prem IP, with eventual linkages between sites or to the cloud," explains John Mailhot, CTO and Director of Infrastructure Product Management at Imagine Communications. "IntoPIX is the industry leader in JPEG XS technology, and by integrating their technology into our solution, we know it will achieve excellent picture quality and very high interoperability."

For more information, meet intoPIX (C6335) and Imagine Communications (W2775) at NAB2023.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify storage and connectivity. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video.

www.intopix.com

About Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications empowers the media and entertainment industry through transformative innovation. Broadcasters, networks, video service providers and enterprises rely on our optimized, futureproof, multiscreen video and revenue enablement solutions every day to support their mission-critical operations. We are delivering the most advanced IP, cloud-enabled, software-defined network and workflow solutions in the industry.

https://www.imaginecommunications.com

