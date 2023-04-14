Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of changes to the senior management

Nasdaq Copenhagen Disciplinary Committee has reprimanded that HusCompagniet A/S did not disclose changes to the senior management in the correct way. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2023 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, Supplement A, part G. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes ________________________________________________________________________________ ____ For further information, please contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1134877