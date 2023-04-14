Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2023 | 11:10
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of changes to the senior management

Nasdaq Copenhagen Disciplinary Committee has reprimanded that HusCompagniet A/S
did not disclose changes to the senior management in the correct way. 

A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions &
Statements 2023 on the following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen 

In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the
exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity
of the issuer. This is stated in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of
Shares, Supplement A, part G. 

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes 





________________________________________________________________________________
____ 

For further information, please contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel.
+45 33 77 04 56.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1134877
