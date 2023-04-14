Net Zero Infrastructure Plc - Directorate Change

14 April 2023

NET ZERO INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

("NZI" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

NZI, a special purpose acquisition company formed with the intention to acquire renewable or clean energy technology companies and to finance, develop and promote those environmentally sound projects internationally, announces that Lord James Wharton has resigned as a Director of the Company with effect from 12 April 2023, in order to focus on his other interests.

