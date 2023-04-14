Anzeige
Freitag, 14.04.2023
Von 3,33 € zurück zum Peak von über 13,00 €?
WKN: A3C3AD | ISIN: GB00BNK8T635 | Ticker-Symbol: 76Y
Frankfurt
14.04.23
08:01 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.04.2023 | 11:48
Net Zero Infrastructure Plc - Directorate Change

Net Zero Infrastructure Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, April 14

14 April 2023

NET ZERO INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
("NZI" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

NZI, a special purpose acquisition company formed with the intention to acquire renewable or clean energy technology companies and to finance, develop and promote those environmentally sound projects internationally, announces that Lord James Wharton has resigned as a Director of the Company with effect from 12 April 2023, in order to focus on his other interests.

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit - www.nziplc.com

Contact Details

Net Zero Infrastructure plc
Mike Ellwood - Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7999 329382

Ikonia Fintech Capital AG (Corporate Adviser)
James Dewhurst - Director +44 (0) 7810 635217

Axis Capital Markets Limited (Company Broker)
Richard Hutchison - CEO +44 (0) 203 026 0320

