Net Zero Infrastructure Plc - Result of AGM

14 April 2023

NET ZERO INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

("NZI" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

NZI, a special purpose acquisition company formed with the intention to acquire renewable or clean energy technology companies and to finance, develop and promote those environmentally sound projects internationally, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 12 April 2023 ("AGM"), all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Resolutions 5, 7 and 8 as set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting were withdrawn from the meeting.

Proxy votes received in relation to each resolution were as follows:

Resolution For % Against % Withheld 1 16,986,764 100% Nil 0% Nil 2 16,986,764 100% Nil 0% Nil 3 16,986,764 100% Nil 0% Nil 4 16,972,676 99.92% 14,088 0.08% Nil 6 16,986,764 100% Nil 0% Nil

Note: A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" shown.

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit - www.nziplc.com

Contact Details

Net Zero Infrastructure plc

Mike Ellwood - Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7999 329382

Ikonia Fintech Capital AG (Corporate Adviser)

James Dewhurst - Director +44 (0) 7810 635217

Axis Capital Markets Limited (Company Broker)

Richard Hutchison - CEO +44 (0) 203 026 0320

