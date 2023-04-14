Raketech Publishes its Annual Report 2022

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Raketech (STO:RAKE)

As of today, April 14, 2023, the Annual Report 2022 for Raketech Group Holding Plc is available on the company website: www.raketech.com/investors

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser: +46 8 4638300 / certifiedadviser@penser.se. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

