DJ Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CI2U LN) Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 742.2374
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55262
CODE: CI2U LN
ISIN: LU1681043169

ISIN: LU1681043169
