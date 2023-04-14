Anzeige
14.04.2023
Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (EPRE LN) Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2023 / 11:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 271.9084

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 131758

CODE: EPRE LN

ISIN: LU1681039480

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2023 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
