

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $5.61 billion, or $5.95 per share. This compares with $5.03 billion, or $5.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.90 billion or $6.26 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $91.93 billion from $80.15 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $5.61 Bln. vs. $5.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.95 vs. $5.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.13 -Revenue (Q1): $91.93 Bln vs. $80.15 Bln last year.



