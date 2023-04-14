DJ Renewi plc: Director Declaration

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director Declaration 14-Apr-2023 / 11:33 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Director Declaration

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, Renewi plc announces that Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director, Allard Castelein, was appointed a member of the Supervisory Board of Dutch offshore energy company, SBM Offshore NV on 13 April 2023. He will also be stepping down from his current role as President and CEO of the Port of Rotterdam at the end of July 2023.

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 68%, Renewi puts 8m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Category Code: RDN TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 237072 EQS News ID: 1608137 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608137&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2023 06:33 ET (10:33 GMT)