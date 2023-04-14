

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Reports on Retail sales, Consumer Sentiment, Industrial Production as well as Import and Export prices might be influencing investor sentiments on Friday.



Corporate announcements from financial major Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and, JPMorgan Chase will also get special attention.



Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 68.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 6.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 42.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished higher on Thursday. The Dow jumped 383.19 points or 1.1 percent to 34,029.69, the Nasdaq spiked 236.93 points or 2.0 percent to 12,166.27 and the S&P 500 surged 54.27 points or 1.3 percent to 4,146.22.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retail Sales for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.4 percent, while it was down 0.4 percent in the prior month.



The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for a deficit of 0.2 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the prior month.



The Fed Industrial Production for March will be released at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.0 percent in February.



The Commerce Inventories for February is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is the increase of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent.



The University of Michigan's Consumer Survey Center's Consumer Sentiment report for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 62.7, while it was up 62.0 in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 878 and the U.S. Rig Count was 751.



Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller will speak on the economic outlook before the Graybar National Training Conference at 8.45 am ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.6 percent to 3,338.15.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.46 percent to 20,438.81.



Japanese shares rallied to extend gains for a sixth straight session. The Nikkei average climbed 1.20 percent to 28,493.47 while the broader Topix index closed 0.54 percent higher at 2,018.72.



Australian markets rose on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.51 percent to 7,361.60 and gained 2 percent for the week. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.53 percent higher at 7,560.40, led by financials and gold miners.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 18.13 points or 0.24 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 38.88 points or 0.25 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 26.73 points or 0.34 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 58.99 points or 0.52 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.23 percent.



