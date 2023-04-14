Anzeige
Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q1 2023 results

OSLO, Norway, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on 26 April 2023, at 07:00 CEST.

An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 15:00 CEST on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20230426_3

Time and date: Wednesday, 26 April 2023 at 15:00 CEST.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren,
mob: +47 458 36 358,
email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:
David Phillips,
mob: +44 7710 568279,
email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

Christian Yggeseth,
mob: +47 915 10 000,
email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/i/q1-invitation-2023,c3166893

Q1 invitation 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-presentation-of-q1-2023-results-301797588.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
