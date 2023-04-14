Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Von 3,33 € zurück zum Peak von über 13,00 €?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D8ZA | ISIN: IE0002DLK8V6 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.04.23
17:28 Uhr
2,510 US-Dollar
+0,250
+11,06 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CXAPP
CXAPP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CXAPP INC13,360+87,38 %
MARPAI INC2,530+55,21 %
PETROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC6,100+439,82 %
SAI.TECH GLOBAL CORPORATION5,000+228,95 %
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC2,510+11,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.