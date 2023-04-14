

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing unit of Amazon, has introduced a cloud service called Bedrock for use in generative artificial intelligence or generative AI, a newer form of machine learning.



The new service lets developers use and customize AI tools that generate text or images.



CNBC quoted Amazon CEO Andy Jassy as saying on 'Squawk Box', 'Most companies want to use these large language models but the really good ones take billions of dollars to train and many years and most companies don't want to go through that. So what they want to do is they want to work off of a foundational model that's big and great already and then have the ability to customize it for their own purposes. And that's what Bedrock is.'



In its website, AWS said Bedrock is the easiest way to build and scale generative AI applications with foundation models or FMs. Amazon noted that Bedrock provides the flexibility to choose from a wide range of FMs built by leading AI startups and Amazon.



Bedrock helps to create new pieces of original content, such as short stories, essays, social media posts, and web page copy.



Jassy in his annual letter to shareholders recently said that Amazon, the largest provider of cloud infrastructure, is investing heavily in Large Language Models or LLMs and Generative AI.



Amazon Bedrock is said to be similar to the large language model that powers ChatGPT, the popular chatbot developed by Microsoft-backed AI startup OpenAI.



Tech major Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., recently unveiled a new chatbot tool called Bard. The experimental conversational AI service is built on a large language model, powered by the company's Language Model for Dialogue Applications or LaMDA.



