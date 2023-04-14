Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced 27 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) will be delivered at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, to be held April 14 to 19 in Orlando, Florida.

The research described in the presentations includes real-world evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of TTFields therapy in glioblastoma (GBM) and preclinical research spanning 15 tumor types suggesting the broad applicability and effectiveness of TTFields alone and together with other therapies.

Presentation highlights include research on:

the largest global post-marketing safety dataset of more than 25,000 TTFields-treated patients with high-grade glioma from the last decade demonstrating the safety and broad applicability of TTFields therapy regardless of diagnosis, age, or sex

a systematic review and meta-analysis examining the overall survival (OS) benefit of TTFields therapy in newly diagnosed GBM, finding improved overall survival for TTFields-treated patients relative to those not treated with TTFields, and demonstrating that 75% average TTFields use was consistently associated with longer survival relative to 75% average TTFields use

preclinical investigations that demonstrated TTFields with cisplatin or paclitaxel increased the effectiveness of both chemotherapies in cervical cancer cells

in vitro and in vivo investigations of TTFields for treatment of spinal metastasis provides first evidence that TTFields could become an effective therapy for spinal metastasis

and investigations of TTFields for treatment of spinal metastasis provides first evidence that TTFields could become an effective therapy for spinal metastasis TTFields selectively enhanced cancer cell membrane permeability, while not affecting normal cells, improving doxorubicin accumulation in vitro and in vivo breast cancer models

and breast cancer models adding TTFields to the PULSAR paradigm for radiotherapy and demonstrating it is most effective when added prior to each radiation dose, an effect that is enhanced when also used with an immune checkpoint inhibitor

the application of the ability of TTFields to induce a state of BRCAness (DNA repair deficiency) in ovarian cancer cell lines, and combining TTFields with either carboplatin or PARP inhibitors: demonstrating that TTFields display a synergistic interaction with either of these drugs in a wild type ovarian cell line, and an additive effect in a BRCA mutant cell line

"Through ongoing research, we continue to discover that TTFields therapy has great potential for applicability across many solid tumor types and concomitant use with other therapies," said Moshe Giladi, Novocure's Chief Science Officer. "We are honored to share new insights about TTFields therapy and participate in the exchange of scientific information with researchers from around the world at the AACR Annual Meeting."

Presentations from Novocure-sponsored and partner programs include:

(Abstract #: CT061) TRIDENT phase 3 study (EF-32): First-line Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields; 200 kHz) therapy concomitant with chemo-radiation, followed by maintenance TTFields/temozolomide in newly diagnosed glioblastoma. W. Shi. (Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials in Progress)

(Abstract #: 20) In vitro and in vivo investigation of Tumor Treating Fields for treatment of spinal metastasis. C. E. Tatsui. (Mouse Models of Human Cancer)

(Abstract #: 729) The economic and healthcare resource utilization of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. C. Koh. (Science and Health Policy/Regulatory Science and Policy)

(Abstract #: 1102) Establishing the cytotoxic benefit of Tumor Treating Fields on radiation sensitive and acquired radiation resistant glioblastoma patient derived xenograft pairs. T. L. Schanel. (Radiation Oncology Radiation Science)

(Abstract #: 1103) Theoretical basis and formula for Tumor Treating Fields dose-response curves. K. Carlson. (Radiation Oncology Radiation Science)

(Abstract #: 1371) Tumor Treating Fields exposure causes an imbalance of reactive oxygen homeostasis likely through the cytosolic function of the Fanconi anemia genes. N. Karanam. (Autophagy, Mitochondrial Function, and Ferroptosis)

(Abstract #: 1425) TTFields reduce sensitivity in glioblastoma is associated with the functional expression of the chloride intracellular channel 1 and with voltage dependent sodium channel. S. Castiglione. (Cell Cycle Progression, Checkpoint, and Telomeres)

(Abstract #: 1738) Sensitizing cancer cell to doxorubicin by Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields)-induced, elevated membrane permeability. B. Koltun. (Reversal of Drug Resistance)

(Abstract #: 2279) Tumor Treating Fields induce immune modulation in non-small cell lung cancer. S. Wang. (Immune Response to Therapies)

(Abstract #: 2666) Preclinical investigations of concomitant tumor treating fields (TTFields) with cisplatin or paclitaxel for treatment of cervical cancer. R. Frechtel-Gerzi. (Chemotherapeutic Combinations)

(Abstract #: 2723) Treatment of gastric cancer cells with tumor treating fields (TTFields) and concomitant FOLFOX. N. Flint-Brodsly. (Drug Delivery Systems)

(Abstract #: 2825) Investigation of sponge property for enhanced concurrent Tumor Treating Fields and radiotherapy for glioblastoma. J. Zheng. (Radiosensitizers and Radio-immunomodulators)

(Abstract #: 3213) Association of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) with survival in newly diagnosed glioblastoma: A systematic review and meta-analysis. P. Conlon. (Cancer Outcomes 1)

(Abstract #: 3221) Patients with glioblastoma (GBM) treated with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy: post-marketing safety data over the last decade. M. M. Mrugala. (Cancer Outcomes 1)

(Abstract #: 3224) TTFields-prolonged the PFS of epithelioid glioblastoma patient: a case report. Y. Ding. (Cancer Outcomes 1)

(Abstract #: 3252) TTFields combined with temozolomide and immunotherapy show long-term PFS on a GBM patients with multiple negative prognostic factors. Z. Li. (Combination Immunotherapies 1)

(Abstract #: 3272) Tumor Treating Fields combined with the PULSAR paradigm for radiotherapy and an immune checkpoint inhibitor enhances antitumor efficacy in vivo. N. Karanam. (Combination Immunotherapies 2)

(Abstract #: CT113) Safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) combined with bevacizumab and systemic chemotherapy in recurrent GBM. X. Kang. (Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress)

(Abstract #: 4573) Evaluation of tumor treating fields (TTFields) effects at 200 kHz on a glioblastoma, an anaplastic ependymoma and an oligodendroglioma sample in a patient-derived ex vivo organoid model. V. Nickl. (3D and Tissue Recombinant Models)

(Abstract #: 4860) PI3K inhibition sensitize cancer cells to tumor treating fields (TTFields). A. Klein-Goldberg. (Anticancer Approaches Targeting Signal Transduction Pathways)

(Abstract #: 4883) Pan cancer transcriptomic response to Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). K. Wainer-Katsir. (Anticancer Approaches Targeting Signal Transduction Pathways)

(Abstract #: 5050) Case report: A 17-year-old patient developed glioblastoma secondary to intracranial germ cell tumor and was stabilized with chemoradiotherapy combined with Tumor Treating Fields. S. Li. (Theranostics and Radionuclides Pharmacologic Approaches)

(Abstract #: 5802) The impact of Tumor Treating Fields on cancer stem-like cells isolated from the sub-ventricular zone of glioblastoma patients. Y. Licon Munoz. (Cancer Stem Cells and Therapeutic Resistance)

(Abstract #: 5961) Inhibition of AURKA destabilizes glioblastoma primary cilia and sensitizes cells to Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in vitro and ex vivo. J. Tian. (Tumor-Stromal Cell (Including Immune Cell) Interactions and Therapy Responses)

(Abstract #: 6176) Enhancing treatment efficacy of glioblastoma cell lines by adding Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) to temozolomide and lomustine. H. Fishman. (DNA Damage Response)

(Abstract #: 6182) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) concomitant with PARP inhibitors or carboplatin for treatment of ovarian cancer cell lines. A. Martinez-Conde. (DNA Damage Response)

(Abstract #: 6715) CLIC1 and CLIC4 ion channels as bioelectric targets for Tumor Treating Fields in pediatric high-grade glioma. M. Griffin. (Preclinical Therapies and Clinical Observations in Pediatric Oncology)

About Tumor Treating Fields Therapy

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. The multiple, distinct mechanisms of TTFields therapy work together to selectively target and kill cancer cells. Due to its multimechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or PARP inhibition in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors. To learn more about Tumor Treating Fields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit tumortreatingfields.com.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2023, and subsequent flings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005882/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Ingrid Goldberg

investorinfo@novocure.com

610-723-7427

Media:

Leigh Labrie

media@novocure.com

610-723-7428