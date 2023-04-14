Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that in discussions with Healthy Planet, Holy Crap Oatmeal is to be available in 24 retail locations of Healthy Planet with estimated initial deliver of product by Q3 of this year.



"On the heels of our KOA Natural Foods acquisition news we are continuing to expand and drive organic growth within our CPG vertical with new retail and distribution wins. With the recent discussions of Healthy Planet taking in four of our Holy Crap Oatmeal SKUs we will be reaching a new demographic of customer while expanding our footprint in overall retail locations for our products", said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Happy Belly Food Group. "It's been an incredible start to the new year as we continue to see the results of being a sales-driven organization. We are confident that we will continue to grow distribution of not only our Holy Crap line of Oatmeal and Superseeds, but with our other CPG products such as LumberHeads Sweet and Salty and Sea Salt popcorn SKUs as the year unfolds while continuing to drive business results and creating incremental shareholder value."





About Healthy Planet

At Healthy Planet, health and wellness is our passion, and we want to share that passion with you by providing you with the highest quality vitamins, supplements and remedies for all your lifestyle needs. Healthy Planet's personal goal is to make high quality products readily available and affordable for consumers far and wide. For your convenience, there are several Healthy Planet locations throughout Canada.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic, gluten free, non-gmo high fiber breakfast cereal and Oatmeal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal and Oatmeal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind.

About Happy Belly Food Group



Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.



For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com, www.YamChops.com, www.LumberHeads.com, www.HealWellness.ca, www.LettuceLoveCafe.com, www.LadyGlazeDoughnuts.com, www.PirhoGrill.com, www.koanaturalfoods.com and www.HappyBellyFG.com.

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of LumberHeads Food Co. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

