EQS-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Bond
Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH - Notice of Bond Buy Back
Essen, 14 April 2023, 16:00 hours - With reference to the existing bond of Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("TEMPTON") (WKN: A3MP7A / ISIN: NO0011129496) the company announces the following:
On April 14. 2023 TEMPTON bought back a nominal amount of EUR 800,000 of the existing bond.
Following this buy back, TEMPTON holds a total nominal amount of EUR 3,280,000 of the bond.
*** End of ad hoc announcement ***
For further information please contact:
For Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH:
Frau Christina Decker
Head of Marketing
Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Schürmannstraße 24
45136 Essen
Telefon: +49 201 89479-48
Mail: Christina.Decker@Tempton.de
Tempton Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/ueber-tempton/investor-relations/
End of Inside Information
Language:
|English
Company:
|TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
|Schürmannstr. 24
|45136 Essen
|Germany
Phone:
|0201 89479 0
E-mail:
|info@tempton.de
Internet:
|www.tempton.de
ISIN:
|NO0011129496
WKN:
|A3MP7A
Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
|1608281
