Press release: Orange announces the results of its tender offer on outstanding NC2024 hybrid notes

Paris, 14 April 2023

Orange announces the results of its tender offer on outstanding NC2024 hybrid notes

Orange announces today the results of the tender offer launched on 5 April 2023 (the "Tender Offer") in relation to its €1,000,000,000 Undated 10 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes with first call date on 7 February 2024 (ISIN XS1028599287) (the "Notes").

The aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase is €801,657,000. The aggregate nominal amount of Notes outstanding after settlement date, which is expected to be 18 April 2023, will be €198,343,000.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 136,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2022, including 75,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 287 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2022, including 242 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan « Lead the future », built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. « Lead the future » capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.



Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com , www.orange-business.com/ , and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr .



Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

