Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC: Orlando Dreamers Engage RedChip to Lead Public Relations Strategy

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC (Orlando Dreamers) today announced it engaged RedChip Companies, Inc. (RedChip) to lead its public relations strategy as it pursues plans to bring a Major League Baseball (MLB) team to Orlando and construct a new $1.7 billion stadium in Orange County, Florida.

"We are proud to have RedChip as our public relations partner," said Orlando Dreamers Co-founder and President Pat Williams. "RedChip has a strong track record of delivering results and is well-respected for its ability to help organizations achieve their goals with creative communications strategies."

Pat Williams, who brought NBA basketball to Orlando, originally announced the undertaking of an assessment to consider the City Beautiful as a potential Major League Baseball town in late 2019. With the recent formation of a Citizen Advisory Task Force to review and make recommendations on Orange County's Tourist Development Tax (TDT), which reached a new record of more than $336 million in 2022, Williams and the Orlando Dreamers are accelerating their push to obtain an MLB franchise and build a new domed stadium in Orange County.

RedChip will be a key part of this effort, providing strategic communications guidance and expertise to help bring attention to the positive economic impact MLB and the new stadium would have on Central Florida. The firm will also work with stakeholders to help ensure taxpayers can make informed decisions about the TDT funding proposals.

"We are honored to join forces with Orlando Dreamers on this historic endeavor," said RedChip CEO Dave Gentry. "We are excited to help take the dream of having a Major League Baseball team in Orlando to the next level."

RedChip will work closely with Orlando Dreamers on developing and executing on its public relations strategy, drawing upon its expertise in integrated communications, digital media campaigns, and more.

About Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC was established to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando and Central Florida. The organization is led by Pat Williams, founder of the Orlando Magic. Orlando is the largest media market in the United States without a Major League Baseball team, recently surpassing Miami in terms of media market size. Orlando is also the most visited destination in the world.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

