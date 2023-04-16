In Week 15 we had the Capital Markets Conference invited by Raiffeisen Bank International in Zürs and saw fine markets with ATX TR 1,95 percent up to 6940 points , but very low trading volume. News came from Andritz (3), EVN, Rosenbauer, Marinomed, Wolford (2), Frequentis, Vienna Airport, Lenzing, Palfinger and OMV. Also we know the last 8 in our 15th http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament with chances still alive for Palfinger and Erste Group for winning the Challenge Cup. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,95% to 6.940,59 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 5,21%. Up to now there were 42 days with a positive and 31 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 7,58% away, from the low 8,69%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with ...

