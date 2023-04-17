

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to 1.7729 against the euro, for the first time since 26 October 2020. At Friday's close, the kiwi was trading at 1.7696 against the euro.



The kiwi dropped to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0827 against the Australian dollar, from last week's closing quote of 1.0799.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to a 5-day low of 0.6185 and a 4-day low of 82.86 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6207 and 83.02, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.81 against the euro, 1.10 against the aussie, 0.60 against the greenback and 80.00 against the yen.



