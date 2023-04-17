

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 100.28 against the yen, highest since 3rd March 2023. At Friday's close, the loonie was trading at 100.07 against the yen.



Against the Australian dollar and the euro, the loonie advanced to nearly a 5-month high of 0.8948 and a 13-day high of 1.4659 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.8958 and 1.4679, respectively.



The loonie edged up to 1.3358 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3376.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 104.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the aussie, 1.44 against the euro and 1.32 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX