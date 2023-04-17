

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to more than a 1-month high of 134.11 against the yen, a 6-day high of 1.2383 against the pound and a 5-day high of 1.0962 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 133.73, 1.2412 and 1.0993, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and Australian dollar, the greenback advanced to 4-day highs of 0.8959 and 0.6690 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.8935 and 0.6708, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 137.00 against the yen, 1.20 against the pound, 1.07 against the euro, 0.91 against the franc and 0.65 against the aussie



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX