Montag, 17.04.2023
Unglaubliche Meldung veröffentlicht! – Morgen prozentual wieder (fast) dreistellig?
WKN: 897947 | ISIN: FI0009002158 | Ticker-Symbol: UPN
Stuttgart
17.04.23
08:07 Uhr
24,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPONOR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPONOR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,00025,00008:20
24,22025,20008:19
GlobeNewswire
17.04.2023 | 07:34
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INSIDE INFORMATION: ALIAXIS, A LEADER IN WATER MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCES A NON-BINDING INTENTION TO MAKE AN ALL-CASH PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR UPONOR CORPORATION

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE POTENTIAL TENDER OFFER
WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE
SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. 



INSIDE INFORMATION: ALIAXIS, A LEADER IN WATER MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCES
A NON-BINDING INTENTION TO MAKE AN ALL-CASH PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR UPONOR
CORPORATION 



Aliaxis SA/NV, inside information, 17 April 2023, 8:30 a.m. (EEST)



 -- The indicative offer price of the potential offer would value Uponor at EUR
   25.00 in cash per each issued and outstanding share in Uponor, representing
   a premium of 50.2 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 16.64) of the
   Uponor share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 13 April 2023, the
   last unaffected closing price prior to Aliaxis reaching a 5.0 percent stake
   in Uponor, and 44.6 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 17.29) of
   the Uponor share on 14 April 2023, the last trading day before the date of
   this release.
 -- The potential offer would deliver immediate and derisked value to Uponor's
   shareholders, amidst heightened uncertainties in the operating environment
   and volatility in financial markets.
 -- The combination would create a global leader in water management solutions
   with a shared European heritage, complementary geographic and product fit
   and a strategy with sustainability at its core, creating further value for
   its employees, customers and other stakeholders.
 -- Should the conditions for making the potential offer be satisfied, Aliaxis
   would be prepared to proceed with the potential offer on the basis that the
   completion of such potential offer would be subject to, among others, an
   acceptance threshold of more than 60 percent of outstanding shares in
   Uponor.
 -- Aliaxis looks forward to engaging with the Board of Directors of Uponor to
   create significant value upside to all Uponor's shareholders, employees and
   customers.



Aliaxis SA/NV announces the non-binding intention regarding a potential
acquisition, through a wholly owned subsidiary (the "Offeror", and together
with Aliaxis SA/NV "Aliaxis"), of all issued and outstanding shares in Uponor
Corporation ("Uponor" or the "Company") that are not held by Uponor or any of
its subsidiaries through a voluntary all-cash public tender offer (the
"Potential Offer"). 



KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND SUMMARY OF THE POTENTIAL OFFER



 -- The indicative offer price of the Potential Offer would be EUR 25.00 in
   cash for each issued and outstanding share in Uponor that is not held by
   Uponor or any of its subsidiaries, and would value Uponor's total equity at
   approximately EUR 1,820 million and represent a premium of approximately:
   -- 50.2 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 16.64) of the Uponor
    share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") on
    13 April 2023, the last unaffected closing price prior to Aliaxis
    reaching a 5.0 percent stake in Uponor;
   -- 44.6 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 17.29) of the Uponor
    share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 14 April 2023, the last
    trading day before the date of this release;
   -- 44.5 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
    17.30) of the Uponor share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki
    during the three months ended on 14 April 2023 (inclusive);
   -- 54.7 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
    16.16) of the Uponor share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki
    during the six months ended on 14 April 2023 (inclusive); and
   -- 31.6 percent compared to the highest closing price (EUR 19.00) of the
    Uponor share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during the 12
    months ended on 14 April 2023 (inclusive).




Commenting on the Potential Offer, Eric Olsen, CEO of Aliaxis:



"The combination of Uponor and Aliaxis would further strengthen our position as
a true leader in water management solutions. 



We firmly believe that our proposal would be in the best interests of Uponor
and its shareholders, and we look forward to engaging with the Board of
Directors of Uponor to further the proposal. Our potential offer would
represent a highly attractive opportunity for Uponor's shareholders to lock in
a significant derisked upside despite significant headwinds, including the
ongoing downturn in the residential construction markets in Europe and the US. 



The proposed combination would not only accelerate the growth of our
complementary brand portfolios and international footprint, but it would also
preserve our strong heritage in Europe and provide multiple opportunities for
employees, customers and stakeholders of both Uponor and Aliaxis." 



 -- Aliaxis has not made any decision to launch the Potential Offer and it is
   not yet certain whether it will make the Potential Offer and if so, at
   which offer price. The launch of the Potential Offer is subject to certain
   conditions as outlined below in section "Conditions for making the
   Potential Offer", including, among others, the opportunity for the Offeror
   to conduct a short confirmatory due diligence to the Offeror's satisfaction
   and the Board of Directors of Uponor recommending to the shareholders of
   Uponor that they accept the Potential Offer, if made.
 -- The timing of the announcement of the Potential Offer, if any, is currently
   uncertain as it depends on the time required by the Board of Directors of
   Uponor to respond to the Potential Offer and on negotiations to be
   concluded in relation to the Potential Offer. If negotiations advance
   quickly and the conditions for making the Potential Offer are satisfied or
   waived by the Offeror, the Offeror estimates, based on currently available
   information, that the Potential Offer could be announced within a few weeks
   from the date hereof.
 -- The Potential Offer would be funded through a mix of cash and external
   financing. The Potential Offer, if made, would not be conditional on the
   availability of financing. Aliaxis expects to retain its investment-grade
   credit rating after the completion of the Potential Offer.



 -- Aliaxis initially approached Uponor in relation to a potential offer in May
   2022 and has since attempted to negotiate a potential tender offer with the
   Board of Directors of Uponor, but such negotiations were inconclusive.
   Aliaxis' attempts to negotiate a potential tender offer having been
   inconclusive, Aliaxis wanted to make the shareholders of Uponor aware of
   this attractive opportunity and looks forward to re-engaging with the Board
   of Directors of Uponor to make possible the delivery of the Potential
   Offer.
 -- Aliaxis already holds approximately 5.0 percent of Uponor's issued and
   outstanding shares.



This release does not constitute a public tender offer, and any such offer, if
made, would be made pursuant to a tender offer document to be approved by the
Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. Such tender offer document would
include all terms and conditions of the Potential Offer. The Potential Offer,
if made, may only be accepted on the basis of said tender offer document. There
can be no guarantee that Aliaxis' non-binding intention will eventually lead to
the making of the Potential Offer. 



CONDITIONS FOR MAKING THE POTENTIAL OFFER



Any final decision by Aliaxis to make the Potential Offer is subject to the
following conditions: 

 -- Uponor entering into a combination agreement with the Offeror regarding the
   Potential Offer or otherwise agreeing with the Offeror on the terms of the
   Potential Offer, on terms mutually acceptable to the parties;
 -- the Board of Directors of Uponor recommending to the shareholders of Uponor
   that they accept the Potential Offer, if made;
 -- the Offeror being granted access to carry out a customary due diligence
   review with satisfactory outcome to the Offeror; and
 -- final approval by the Boards of Directors of the Offeror and Aliaxis SA/NV.



The Offeror reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to waive any of the
above conditions and to amend the terms and conditions of the Potential Offer
as compared to those set out in this release. Any final decision to make the
Potential Offer would be announced by way of a stock exchange release in
accordance with applicable laws and regulations. 



Aliaxis initially approached Uponor in relation to a potential offer in May
2022 and has since attempted to negotiate a potential tender offer with the
Board of Directors of Uponor, but such negotiations were inconclusive. There is
therefore a risk that the conditions for the making of the Potential Offer will
not be satisfied and that Aliaxis' non-binding intention will eventually not
lead to the making of the Potential Offer. The terms of the Potential Offer, if
announced, including the offer price, may differ substantially from those set
out in this release. 



BACKGROUND AND STRATEGIC RATIONALE OF THE POTENTIAL OFFER



 -- Despite strong market positions, great brand recognition and achievements
   in sustainability, Uponor is at a crossroads as a medium-sized player that
   cannot fully leverage the value of its assets due to the lack of scale in a
   sector in need of significant innovation.
 -- Together with Aliaxis, Uponor would benefit from scale advantages while
   accessing a much wider playing field, in terms of both products and
   geographies, in a context of macroeconomic challenges, including, in our
   sector, the drop in demand for residential construction in both the United
   States and Europe.
 -- Aliaxis and Uponor have a highly complementary geographic footprint and
   product offering which would provide significant cross-selling
   opportunities. Combining Aliaxis and Uponor's market presence, industrial
   know-how, R&D and operational capabilities as well as investment
   capacities would accelerate the development of innovative solutions and
   optimize the product offering for all customers.
 -- As a true global leader in water management solutions, the combined entity
   would also become the partner of choice with a shared European heritage and
   a strategy with sustainability at its core.



Should the conditions set out above for making the Potential Offer be
satisfied, Aliaxis would be prepared to proceed with the Potential Offer on the
basis that the completion of such Potential Offer would be subject to, among
others, an acceptance threshold of more than 60 percent of the issued and
outstanding shares and voting rights in Uponor. 



Given the complementary market positions and limited overlap of Aliaxis and
Uponor, Aliaxis expects that synergies could be achieved mainly from
cross-selling. These synergies could be achieved even if Aliaxis did not reach
a 100 percent ownership of Uponor, which is fully reflected in the Potential
Offer. 



ABOUT ALIAXIS



Aliaxis has a long-standing, unique and entrepreneurial history that has seen a
family business grow into a global leader. We design sustainable, easy to
install, and innovative solutions to address the world's water challenges and
accelerate the transition to clean energy. Thanks to our 15,000+ employees, our
pipes and fitting systems meet our customers' most demanding needs for the
building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture sectors. Headquartered in
Brussels and operating in over 40 countries, Aliaxis is active through trusted
local brands and generated EUR 4.3 billion revenue in 2022. 



Aliaxis has embarked on a positive and ambitious journey with its Growth with
Purpose strategy. Together with our teams around the world, we strive to reach
our targets for sustainability, innovation and overall performance by 2025 and
beyond. 



ADVISORS



Morgan Stanley & Co International plc is acting as financial advisor and Avance
Attorneys Ltd and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP as legal advisors to
Aliaxis in connection with the Potential Offer. 



MEDIA AND INVESTOR BRIEFING



Aliaxis invites media representatives and shareholders to attend a live
broadcast briefing from Helsinki on the Potential Offer, including a Q&A
session, today, 17 April 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). 



The presentation will be in English, and questions can be asked either in
English or Finnish. 



Link to webcast: http://aliaxiswebcast.worksup.com/



Participants may submit questions in writing during the event through a message
platform available in the webcast. 



MEDIA INQUIRIES



For further information, please see the dedicated website:
https://potentialoffer.aliaxis.com/ 



Media contacts:



Aliaxis

Annamaija Bergius

+32 (0) 478516811
annamaija.bergius@aliaxis.com



International - FGS Global

Xavier Mas

+33 (0)6 82 52 76 42

xavier.mas@fgsglobal.com



Finland - Miltton

Jenny Kestilä

+358 (0)50 615 33

jenny.kestila@miltton.com



                   ***



INDICATIVE KEY FEATURES OF THE POTENTIAL OFFER



Structure



The Potential Offer would be structured as a voluntary all-cash public tender
offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Uponor that are not held by
Uponor or any of its subsidiaries, and governed by Finnish law. The offeror
would be a Finnish private limited liability company indirectly wholly owned by
Aliaxis SA/NV. 



Offer Price



The indicative offer price of the Potential Offer would be EUR 25.00 in cash
for each issued and outstanding share in Uponor that is not held by Uponor or
any of its subsidiaries, and would value Uponor's total equity at approximately
EUR 1,820 million and represent a premium of approximately: 

 -- 50.2 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 16.64) of the Uponor share
   on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 13 April 2023, the last
   unaffected closing price prior to Aliaxis reaching a 5.0 percent stake in
   Uponor;
 -- 44.6 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 17.29) of the Uponor share
   on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 14 April 2023, the last trading
   day before the date of this release;
 -- 44.5 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
   17.30) of the Uponor share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during
   the three months ended on 14 April 2023 (inclusive);
 -- 54.7 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
   16.16) of the Uponor share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during
   the six months ended on 14 April 2023 (inclusive); and
 -- 31.6 percent compared to the highest closing price (EUR 19.00) of the
   Uponor share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during the 12 months
   ended on 14 April 2023 (inclusive).



The indicative offer price has been determined based on 72,800,010 issued and
outstanding shares in the Company. Should the Company increase the number of
shares that are issued and outstanding on the date hereof as a result of a new
share issue, reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split) or any
other similar transaction, or should the Company distribute a dividend or
otherwise distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a
record date with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to any of the
settlements of the completion trades (whether after the expiry of the offer
period or during or after any subsequent offer period), the final offer price
in the Potential Offer (if made) payable by the Offeror shall be reduced
accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis. 



The Offeror reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to make any offer or
not and to change the offer price or other conditions of the Potential Offer. 



Conditions to completion



The completion of the Potential Offer would be subject to certain customary
conditions, including without limitation the obtaining of all necessary
regulatory and other approvals and the Potential Offer being validly accepted
with respect to shares representing, together with any Uponor shares otherwise
acquired by the Offeror and/or any persons acting in concert with the Offeror,
more than 60 percent of the issued and outstanding shares and voting rights in
the Company. 



Aliaxis invites also Uponor's largest shareholder Oras Invest Oy and its
connected persons to accept the Potential Offer, if made. However, as indicated
by the more than 60 percent acceptance threshold, Aliaxis would be prepared to
complete the Potential Offer, if made, even if Oras Invest Oy and its connected
persons would choose not to accept the Potential Offer, in which case Aliaxis
would welcome Oras Invest Oy's continued participation as a long-term
shareholder in Uponor. 



The Offeror reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to amend any of the
terms of the Potential Offer, if made, and any conditions to completion of the
Potential Offer as compared to those set out in this release and would reserve
the right, at its sole discretion, to waive any of the conditions to completion
of the Potential Offer, if made. 



Authority approvals



Based on currently available information, the Offeror expects that the
Potential Offer would be subject to merger control clearance by the European
Commission and potentially other authority approvals, or the expiry of relevant
waiting periods, under applicable merger and foreign direct investment control
laws in certain jurisdictions. Based on information currently available to it,
the Offeror expects that the Potential Offer would lead to a pro-competitive
combination of Aliaxis' and Uponor's respective businesses that are highly
complementary. The Offeror does not anticipate that there would be any material
substantive issues with respect to obtaining any such clearances or approvals.
The Offeror expects based on currently available information that the European
Commission would likely issue clearance in the first phase of the notification
proceedings. Accordingly, the Offeror currently estimates that the Potential
Offer, if made, could be completed during the third or fourth quarter of 2023.
However, the length of the applicable merger and foreign direct investment
control proceedings would not be within the control of the Offeror, and there
can be no assurances that clearances would be obtained within the estimated
timeframe, or at all. The Offeror would reserve the right, under the terms and
conditions of the Potential Offer, to extend the acceptance period under the
Potential Offer in accordance with applicable laws in order to satisfy the
conditions to completion of the Potential Offer, including, among others, the
receipt of merger control clearance. 



Timing



The timing of the announcement of the Potential Offer, if any, is currently
uncertain as it depends on the time required by the Board of Directors of
Uponor to respond to Aliaxis' non-binding intention to make the Potential Offer
and on negotiations to be concluded in relation to the Potential Offer. If
negotiations advance quickly and the conditions for making the Potential Offer
are satisfied or waived by Aliaxis, Aliaxis estimates, based on currently
available information, that the Potential Offer could be announced within a few
weeks from the date hereof. 



Based on information currently available to Aliaxis, and taking into account
the expected process for obtaining necessary authority approvals as outlined
above, Aliaxis estimates that, should the Potential Offer be announced in the
coming weeks, the Potential Offer could be completed during the third or fourth
quarter of 2023. 



Financing



The Potential Offer, if made, would be funded through a mix of cash and
external financing, and would not be conditional on the availability of
financing. Aliaxis expects to retain its investment-grade credit rating after
the completion of the Potential Offer. 



Other



The Potential Offer would only be made pursuant to a tender offer document to
be approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. Such tender offer
document would include all terms and conditions of the Potential Offer, and the
shareholders of Uponor may only accept the Potential Offer, if made, on the
basis of said tender offer document. 



The Offeror undertakes to comply with the Helsinki Takeover Code issued by the
Finnish Securities Market Association. 



As and to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, Aliaxis
reserves the right acquire shares in Uponor in public trading on Nasdaq
Helsinki or otherwise before, during or after the date of this release and the
announcement, if any, of the Potential Offer, and currently intends to seek to
do so as soon as possible. As at the date of this release, Aliaxis and other
persons acting in concert with the Offeror as referred to in Chapter 11,
Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, hold 3,664,526 shares in
Uponor, representing approximately 5.0 percent of the issued and outstanding
shares in Uponor. 



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



THIS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PUBLIC TENDER OFFER, AND ANY SUCH OFFER, IF
MADE, MAY ONLY BE ACCEPTED PURSUANT TO A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT APPROVED BY THE
FINNISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY. there can be no guarantee that THE
OFFEROR'S NON-BINDING INTENTION will eventually lead to any agreement between
THE OFFEROR AND UPONOR OR TO the making of the potential offer, or as to THE
OFFER PRICE, the timing and terms of any such agreement or POTENTIAL OFFER. The
terms of THE POTENTIAL OFFER, IF announced, INCLUDING THE OFFER PRICE, may
differ substantially from those set out in this RELEASE. 



THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW
ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER
WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 



Information to shareholders in the United States



Shareholders in the United States are advised that the shares in Uponor are not
listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Uponor is not subject to the
periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any
reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")
thereunder. 



If the Potential Offer is made, it will be made for the issued and outstanding
shares in Uponor, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish
disclosure and procedural requirements. If the Potential Offer is made, it will
be made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under
the Exchange Act, and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and
procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the
timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing
of payments, which are different from those of the United States. 



To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and
its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for
the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time, and other
than pursuant to any tender offer that may be made by the Offeror for Uponor,
directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase, shares in Uponor or
any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for
such shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing
prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent
information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in
Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or
other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of Uponor of such
information. In addition, the financial advisers to the Offeror and its
affiliates may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities
of Uponor, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such
securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such
purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law. 



Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has passed any comment
upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in this release.
Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States. 



It may be difficult for Uponor's shareholders to enforce their rights and any
claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws, since the
Offeror and Uponor are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions, and some or all of
their respective officers and directors may be residents of non-U.S.
jurisdictions. Uponor's shareholders may not be able to sue the Offeror or
Uponor or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for
violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel
the Offeror and Uponor and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to
a U.S. court's judgment. 



Forward-looking statements



This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical
facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements
include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections, objectives,
targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance,
capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to
acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to
financial position, future operations and development, business strategy and
the trends in the industries and the political and legal environment and other
information that is not historical information. In some instances, they can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms
"believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their
negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature,
forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions,
forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be
achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any
forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this
release. 



Disclaimer



Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley"), which is authorized
by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct
Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom, is
acting exclusively as financial adviser to Aliaxis and no one else in
connection with the Potential Offer. In connection with such matters, Morgan
Stanley, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and
agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be
responsible to anyone other than Aliaxis for providing the protections afforded
to clients of Morgan Stanley nor for providing advice in connection with the
Potential Offer, the contents of this release or any matter referred to herein.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1135069
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
